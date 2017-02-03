State officials send feds Medicaid expansion plan for low-income parents

"We still need formal approval, but don't imagine this will be an issue," Hudachko said.

Micah Vorwaller, a health policy analyst for the Utah Health Policy Project, called the state's decision to proceed "a good step," but noted that it will only affect a small number of residents.

"This does help some Utah families," Vorwaller said. But, he added, "what would have been a mini-expansion under [the original plan] now is just a mini-expansion of a mini-expansion."

Gov. Gary Herbert called this smaller, parent-only portion "a modest, but important expansion of Medicaid to support some of our most vulnerable families."

State officials initially estimated its small-scale expansion, projected to cover 9,000 to 11,000 Utahns, would draw federal approval in time to start enrolling eligible individuals by Jan. 1.

In addition to expanding coverage for low-income parents with dependent children previously not covered by Medicaid, the plan also would target childless adults who are chronically homeless; involved in the criminal-justice system, or need mental-health or substance-abuse treatment.

The state, however, heard last month that CMS would not decide on the overall plan before President Barack Obama left office. Instead, it left the decision up to the Trump administration, which has not yet ruled on the plan.

Vorwaller said it's unlikely the federal government will act quickly on the state's original plan.

Given the broader conversation on health care reform, he said, "it doesn't appear that there's going to be a lot of pressure placed to try to move that forward."

But the low-income parents portion now being submitted by the state has a much better possibility of approval, Vorwaller said, because it is not specific to the Affordable Care Act, which President Trump and Congressional Republicans have targeted for repeal..

Despite the Act's potential demise, Utah saw an overall increase in ACA enrollment compared to last year. As of Jan. 31 — the last day of 2017 sign ups — 197,187 Utahns had signed up for health insurance on the exchange, compared to 175,637 this time last year.

Trump's administration "theoretically could find a way to stall [the plan]," Vorwaller said, "but ... I don't forsee that being a big problem," he added.

Utah's legislative leadership sent a letter Monday urging support for moving forward with the parents-only portion.

"We encourage the Department of Health to implement this section of [the bill] and increase eligibility for the parent population," the letter states.

Department officials anticipate that the parents-only plan will be approved in time to begin enrolling individuals July 1.