Unified Police mourn loss of two detectives to apparent cardiac events

Unified Police officers on Friday were mourning the sudden deaths of two veteran detectives from apparent cardiac events in as many weeks.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said that Detective Brian Roger Holdaway was found unconscious at the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office building early Thursday morning. Holdaway, 50, had been a law enforcement officer for nearly two decades.

Despite efforts of paramedics and other officers to revive him, Holdaway was later pronounced dead at Intermountain Medical Center.

On Jan. 25, another UPD detective, 32-year-old Brooks Hayward Green, also suffered a "medical event," yet to be determined but also thought heart-related, outside his home.