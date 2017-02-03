Utah forecast: Storms move in, inversions fade along with the smog

While the Utah Division of Air Quality began Friday with "orange," or unhealthy-for-sensitive-groups grades for Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Duchesne and Uintah counties, the forecast for Saturday predicted "yellow," or moderate levels of particulate and ozone pollution. Those slightly compromised air quality conditions could be upgraded to "green," or healthy as the precipitation scours the atmosphere.

The National Weather Service put much of the northern Wasatch Range and western Uintas under a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 p.m. Saturday. At elevations 5,000 feet and higher, 5-9 inches of snow were expected, while a cycle of rainfall pelts the valleys.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will be warmer as well as wet through Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Highs will range into the low- to mid-40s, while overnight temperatures are pegged in the mid-30s for the period.

However, Southern Utahns, seem to have decided its spring. At any rate, some sort of mocking metaphorical digit seemed to be waving — let's just call it the "Fickle Finger of Fate" — toward the colder, wetter north.

After Friday's daytime highs in the upper-50s under partly cloudy skies, Utah's Dixie will bask in sunshine and highs in the low-60s on Saturday. Even overnight lows, in the upper-30s, eschew winter's subfreezing embrace.

The Utah Avalanche Center, meantime, lowered its risk ratings for most of the state's mountains to 'moderate," while the central Utah Skyline district earned a "low" risk grade as of Friday morning.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

