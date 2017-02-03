Quantcast
One dead, one injured in three-car crash on I-15 in Woods Cross

A three-vehicle crash killed one man, injured another person and closed down northbound Interstate 15 early Friday morning in Woods Cross.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said Brady M. Shepherd, 33, of Tayorsville, died after inexplicably crossing all lanes of travel and slamming into an interior barrier wall at 5:40 a.m. His vehicle, disabled and lights out, came to rest blocking the HOV lane.

A second car approached, swerved and clipped the first vehicle. That second driver then pulled over and activated her flashing emergency lights — but a third car apparently did not notice them as it careened into the first vehicle at full freeway speed.

A medical helicopter was dispatched, but Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Royce said no one was hurt in the second car, but the driver of the third vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

By 8 a.m., UHP had reopened all lanes of northbound I-15.

The cause of the accidents remained under investigation.

