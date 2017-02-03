Multi-vehicle crash kills 1, injures several, closes northbound I-15 at Woods Cross

Quantcast
A multi-vehicle crash killed one man, injured several other people and closed down northbound Interstate 15 early Friday morning in Woods Cross.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said a man in his mid-30s, who also was the fatality, inexplicably crossed all lanes of travel and slammed into an interior barrier wall at 5:40 a.m. His vehicle, disabled and lights out, came to rest blocking the HOV lane.

A second car approached, swerved and clipped the first vehicle. That second driver then pulled over, activating his flashing emergency lights — but a third car apparently did not notice them as it careened into the first vehicle at full freeway speed.

A medical helicopter was dispatched, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Royce said several other people from the second and third vehicles sustained minor injuries. He did not have an exact count of those hurt, but it had been reported earlier that five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

By 8 a.m., UHP had reopened all lanes of northbound I-15.

The cause of the accidents remained under investigation. UHP was withholding identification of the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

