Multi-vehicle crash kills 1, injures several, closes northbound I-15 at Woods Cross

A multi-vehicle crash killed one man, injured several other people and closed down northbound Interstate 15 early Friday morning in Woods Cross.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said a man in his mid-30s, who also was the fatality, inexplicably crossed all lanes of travel and slammed into an interior barrier wall at 5:40 a.m. His vehicle, disabled and lights out, came to rest blocking the HOV lane.

A second car approached, swerved and clipped the first vehicle. That second driver then pulled over, activating his flashing emergency lights — but a third car apparently did not notice them as it careened into the first vehicle at full freeway speed.