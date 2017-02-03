Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-15 at Woods Cross

A multi-vehicle, multi-injury crash closed down northbound Interstate 15 early Friday morning in Woods Cross.

There was at least one critical injury among those hurt in the crashes near 1500 South, where a medical helicopter landed on the freeway about 6 a.m.

Another five emergency transport vehicles were on the scene, but there was no initial confirm of there being that many more additional injuries.

No further details on the accidents were immediately available, but the Utah Highway Patrol did say the northbound lanes at mile marker 316 would remain closed for at least an hour.

Northbound traffic was backed up at least a mile as of 6:15 a.m.