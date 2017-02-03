Kirby’s Disturbing History: Death and destruction — but the cat is OK

Feb. 5 • As tensions increase with Germany over U-boat attacks on American ships, all officers of the Utah National Guard are placed on alert awaiting orders to mobilize.

Feb. 6 • When she's barred from viewing the body of her husband, who was hit by a train in Bingham last week, Mrs. Uno Becklund, shoots herself in the stomach. She survives.

Feb. 7 • Caught in the act of holding up another man at 160 Pierpont St. in SLC, George Ingraham, 44, fires 10 shots at Patrolman A.L. Thorpe, all of which miss. Thorpe fires five shots in return, hitting Ingraham in the hand. Following the fusillade, Ingraham is arrested and taken to jail by way of the hospital.

—

1942

Feb. 5 • Under the direction of Utah Gov. Herbert B. Maw, the state begins a salvage program called "Slap the Jap With Scrap." Next week, children will be given free admission to a matinee upon presentation of a piece of scrap medal.

Feb. 6 • Salt Lake Police are desperate to find an unidentified man who over the past five weeks has held up six women after they get off the bus at Yale Avenue and 900 East.

• After waiting two months for word of her son who was serving on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, the mother of Alva D. Walton receives a telegram that he was killed during the attack.

Feb. 10 • In Bingham, Chris Milonas, 52, is hit and killed by an ore train.

Also this week • "Hellzapoppin'" starring Olsen and Johnson begins running at the Centre Theater. Bacon costs 17 cents a pound. Woody Herman's "Blues in the Night" tops the charts.

—

1967

Feb. 6 • Ogden Patrolman Robert J. Schwitzer enters a burning home at 571 N. Grammercy Ave. and rescues a small girl trapped in her bedroom by the flames.

• More than a year after losing their beloved cat in Kanosh while moving to Salt Lake City from California, the Rosvall family receives a letter that Tami has been found alive and well and is ready for pickup.