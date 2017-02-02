Utah lawmakers take first step to tighten residency law for local officials

A House committee Thursday approved a measure 10-0 to tighten requirements for a municipal elected official to reside within his or her city.

Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, said current state law is too vague to enforce, as he observed in a case within his legislative district where a city leader spent a year living outside the city he represented and there was no recourse. "Legally speaking, you would be hard pressed to force them out of office."

Under Perry's HB186, an elected leader could reside outside the city for up to 60 days. Longer than that, "if they move out and their primary residence is moved somewhere else, they're just out of office," he said.