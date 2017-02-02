Utah faiths, officials plan to pray for end to child homelessness

In a show of solidarity, Utah faith leaders and elected officials said Thursday that they will pray as part of an initiative to end youth homelessness.

The afternoon news conference at The Road Home in Midvale included speeches from Rabbi Ilana Schwartzman, of Congregation Kol Ami; the Rt. Rev. Scott B. Hayashi, of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah; Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams; and state Rep. Robert Spendlove.

The Ending Childhood Homelessness Sabbath is billed as a multifaith response to poverty, according to its Facebook page, hosted by Coalition of Religious Communities and Crossroads Urban Center.