Crowded Chaffetz town-hall meeting gets underway

Rep. Jason Chaffetz's town-hall meeting at Brighton High is underway and at capacity.

Police officers at the scene warned that not everyone would be admitted inside the school's auditorium, which fits 1,080 people.

Chaffetz is holding the meeting to address questions from constituents. Attendees from liberal resistance groups promised to question the conservative congressman's stance on repealing the Affordable Care Act, his refusal to have the House Oversight Committee that he leads investigate President Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest or Russian influence on the election, and his push to transfer or sell public lands.

Chaffetz's office said Wednesday that the congressman was "looking forward to a healthy discussion."

