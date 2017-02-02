Former Utah group home counselor sentenced for having child porn

A former counselor at a Clearfield group home has been sentenced to probation and time-served in jail for having child pornography at his home.

Skyler Eugene Hartsough, 26, was charged last year in 2nd District Court with 20 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

In December, Hartsough pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and the other counts were dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Noel Hydge suspended a potential one-to-15-year prison term and sentenced him to 36 months probation and the 273 days in jail he had already served.

Hartsough had worked at Youth Health Associates' Clearfield facility until May, when members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a warrant at his Ogden home and found numerous, explicit images and video on multiple computers and electronic devices involving prepubescent male and female children engaged in various sexual acts.