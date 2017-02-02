Hatch, Trump express night-and-day views of NAFTA, though both want to rewrite it

Washington • Sen. Orrin Hatch sees the North American Free Trade Agreement as a "strong anchor" for the markets in the United States, Mexico and Canada — a starkly different view from President Donald Trump, who calls it "a catastrophe."

But the two political allies, who attended a White House meeting Thursday with top congressional officials overseeing trade legislation, agreed on one thing: NAFTA needs to be reworked.

Trump kept up the criticism he used on the campaign trail, saying NAFTA "has been a catastrophe for our country. It's been a catastrophe for our jobs and our country."

Hatch, a Utah Republican and strong Trump backer, said in a statement after the meeting that "NAFTA has served as a strong anchor for our markets in the northern hemisphere and helped to expand trade opportunities for American products, goods, and services."