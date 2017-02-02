Two Utah men charged with murder in botched drug deal

Two Layton men were charged Thursday with shooting and killing another man last month during what police say was a drug deal that turned into a botched robbery.
The alleged shooter, Bostin Cole Osborn Crookston, 19, and his alleged accomplice, Isaac Cain Lee Valdez, 18, are each charged in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder and aggravated robbery, as well as second-degree felony obstruction of justice.
Crookston also was charged with third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon.
At about 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 29, the shooting victim, Bryan Brooks, 19, of Ogden, drove with his girlfriend and a third person to a location near Chapel Street Park in Layton, purportedly to sell drugs, according to police and charging documents.