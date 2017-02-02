Two Utah men charged with murder in botched drug deal

However, when Crookston and Valdez got into the vehicle they allegedly attempted to rob Brooks.

"While speaking with the victims, [Crookston and Valdez] waved handguns, and [Crookston] shot and killed [Brooks]," charges state.

Police have said that Brooks was shot once in the head.

Crookston and Valdez then fled the car, which the Brooks' girlfriend drove a short distance away before calling 911, police have said. Brooks was transported to University of Utah Hospital where he died the next day.

Layton police arrested Crookston and Valdez in the early hours of Jan. 30 and booked them into the Davis County jail.

After fleeing the shooting, Crookston and Valdez "concealed evidence of the crime and lied to police," according to charges, which do not detail those allegations.

The two are set for an initial court appearance on Monday.

Crookston had entered a guilty plea in abeyance last April to one count of class B misdemeanor shoplifting. A review was set for April 6 before a Davis County justice court judge.

Valdez pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to one count of class B misdemeanor domestic violence related assault. A 2nd District Court judge placed him on probation for 18 months, fined him $500 and ordered him to complete a domestic violence treatment course, the court docket states.

