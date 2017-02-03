Lawmaker says schools shouldn’t get technology funding if they don’t spend it correctly

Stephenson visited his Democratic colleagues to stress the need for an education system personalized to the needs of every child. That conversation included his concerns about classroom technology and a new grant program aimed at helping schools modernize education.

He has made similar presentations to various groups in recent weeks, accusing school districts, charter schools and the state school board of failing to meet the requirements of state law and preparing technology plans that fall short of expectations.

On Thursday, he suggested that funding for the grant program should be restricted unless participating schools are able to meet a list of 53 criteria that he believes lead to effective use of classroom technology.

"If that means only a few districts qualify, so be it," he said. "If we're not going to do it right, we shouldn't do it at all."

Stephenson's criticisms and efforts to delay funding have frustrated school administrators, who say they complied with the grant program's requirements. The debate has also renewed questions of Stephenson's motivations in relation to private companies that stand to profit from greater use of classroom technology.

In 2015, the Digital Learning Alliance invited companies to join their organization by implying that Utah lawmakers, and Stephenson in particular, would steer public funding toward Alliance members. And during his time as the Senate's education budget chairman, school board staff felt pressured to accommodate Stephenson's preferred companies or else risk reprisal, according to emails obtained by The Tribune.

Stephenson has denied involvement with the Digital Learning Alliance and also rejected suggestions he's pushed legislation that benefits individual providers. But he is a longstanding advocate of school technology and his criticisms of the new grant program include a contention that schools are not planning to purchase learning devices.

"There were no RFPs [bid requests] for products at all," Stephenson said.

Tami Pyfer, Gov. Gary Herbert's education adviser, said the governor's office remains concerned about so-called "vendor bills" — legislation to purchase products with public money that don't necessarily align with a public need.

The governor supports digital innovations, Pyfer said, but prefers giving unrestricted funding to local administrators to make technology decisions, rather than having products chosen for them at the state level.

"We should focus on student needs," she said, "not technology vendor profits."

Terry Shoemaker, executive director of the Utah School Superintendents Association, said many districts have already begun technology initiatives. The grants, he said, are designed to enhance and extend those efforts.

"It's important that it is understood there are many districts who are well along the way of doing what they think is significant," Shoemaker said.

Deputy state superintendent Rich Nye said the Digital Teaching and Learning program avoids a "one-size-fits-all" approach by inviting school administrators to develop their own technology plans. Those plans were evaluated, Nye said, based on the 53 criteria Stephenson supports.

"Over the course of three months, districts and charters received critical feedback and adjusted their applications accordingly," Nye said.