‘Behind the Headlines’: Utah Legislature, Trump’s Cabinet picks and refugees in Utah

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Feb 02 2017 08:25 pm

President Donald Trump's executive order banning some immigrants and refugees from entering the United States affects at least 64 refugees bound for Utah. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch advances two of Trump's Cabinet nominees without Democratic senators present. And Utah House Republicans vote to remove requirements for putting members of both major political parties on state boards.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, reporter Courtney Tanner, editorial writer George Pyle, and Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" on KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

 

