Utah treasurer to lead federal advocacy for peers

Utah State Treasurer David Damschen has been appointed to lead development of the federal policy agenda of the National Association of State Treasurers.

He was picked to be chairman of the legislative committee of that group, which develops and coordinates federal advocacy efforts for state treasurers.

"Treasurer Damschen has demonstrated a deep understanding of the policy issues facing state treasurers across the country," said NAST President and Oklahoma State Treasurer Ken Miller.

"I look forward to working with him to promote NAST's wide-ranging 2017 policy platform during our upcoming legislative conference on Capitol Hill and throughout the year ahead."

Damschen said, "It's an honor to serve in this position and promote sound financial policies that benefit not only Utahns, but all Americans."