Utah man charged with killing father, injuring grandparents

In the background of the call, Gregory Vandemerwe can be heard yelling, "You shot my mom ..." followed by, "Michael, please, please, please," and a second gunshot, charges state. A "short time later," Michael Vandemerwe can be heard saying, "Where you at, huh?" followed by a third gunshot.

When police arrived at the scene, Michael Vandemerwe exited the home, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. Inside, they found Gregory Vandemerwe and the grandmother with "obvious gunshot wounds to their heads," charges say, and the grandfather on a bathroom floor with four stab wounds. The grandparents were taken to the hospital, and Gregory Vandemerwe was pronounced dead. The grandfather told police he woke up to Michael Vandemerwe entering his bedroom with a knife. Michael Vandemerwe stabbed him as the grandfather struggled, according to charges. Then, the young man's father "jumped onto" Michael Vandemerwe and got him away from his grandfather long enough for the grandfather to get into the bathroom and secure the door.

The grandfather heard two gunshots "moments later" and then Michael Vandemerwe tried to force his way into the bathroom, charges say.

Police found damage to the bathroom door "consistent with a shotgun blast," but due to stab wounds, the grandfather had not been standing upright and the shotgun pellets traveled above him.

Officers found two unexpended shotgun shells in Michael Vandemerwe's front pocket, and when an officer referred to him as a suspect, Michael Vandemerwe said, "I'm not a suspect. I did it. There's no question about it," charges say.

He told police that he shot his father and grandmother with a shotgun after they tried to protect his grandfather, charges state, and after that he went back after his grandfather but the gun stopped working.

Police recovered three spent shotgun shells, a shotgun and a blood-covered knife at the scene, charges state. The shotgun had malfunctioned, charges say.

The grandfather suffered four stab wounds — one to his neck, one to his abdomen, one to his left arm and another to his left leg, which damaged a small artery, charges state. The grandmother suffered a shotgun wound to the right side of her face, causing a subarachnoid hemorrhage and facial fractures. Additionally, she suffered a brain shift and had intracranial bleeding, and as of Thursday had not regained consciousness.

"It is anticipated that [the grandmother] will have left-side paralysis and be blind in her left eye," charges say.

A medical examiner who performed an autopsy confirmed that Gregory Vandemerwe died of a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was homicide.

No court date had been set as of Tuesday.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews