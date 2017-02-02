Michigan hunter takes plea deal in illegal Utah deer shooting

A Michigan hunter has entered a guilty plea in abeyance to a class A misdemeanor stemming from his illegal killing of a deer in Utah last fall.

Evan Sutherland's plea to class A wanton destruction of protected wildlife came Thursday in a deal where the Wasatch County prosecutor agreed to drop a class A misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within 600 feet of a dwelling, and a class B misdemeanor count of obstructing justice.

Sutherland, who could have been fined $2,500 and been give a year-long jail term on the remaining wildlife destruction charge, was instead allowed to pay a $400 court fee on condition he attend a "thinking errors" course in his home state, and not have any other violations of the law, other than minor traffic offenses.