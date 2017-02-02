Quantcast
Michigan hunter takes plea deal in illegal Utah deer shooting

By connect
First Published

A Michigan hunter has entered a guilty plea in abeyance to a class A misdemeanor stemming from his illegal killing of a deer in Utah last fall.

Evan Sutherland's plea to class A wanton destruction of protected wildlife came Thursday in a deal where the Wasatch County prosecutor agreed to drop a class A misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within 600 feet of a dwelling, and a class B misdemeanor count of obstructing justice.

Sutherland, who could have been fined $2,500 and been give a year-long jail term on the remaining wildlife destruction charge, was instead allowed to pay a $400 court fee on condition he attend a "thinking errors" course in his home state, and not have any other violations of the law, other than minor traffic offenses.

He also agreed to pay $400 in restitution for the animal, according to court documents.

The case will be dismissed in 18 months if Sutherland complies with the court's orders.

Sutherland shot the deer on Oct. 22, 2016, in the area of the Brighton Estates. A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officer investigating reports of gunshots located him and the deer carcass.

The officer alleged that Sutherland and friends had attempted initially to hide the carcass.

