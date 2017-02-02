Salt Lake City affordable housing plan aims to tackle crisis-level shortage

Officials say the city's five-year plan to address the problem is purposely short on numbers — unlike former Mayor Ralph Becker's 5,000 Doors initiative — and focuses instead on effective systemic change as the city expects to add 30,000 residents in the next dozen years.

Said new Housing Director Melissa Jensen on Thursday: "Initially, it felt so overwhelming to think about. … I was a little surprised by the reality that we could do it, we could produce a plan that could create significant change."

It's the city's first comprehensive housing plan since 2000. The effort was informed by input from by the City Council, which has made affordable housing a guiding priority in each of the last two years, as well as city studies and surveys.

"We really started out thinking we knew so much, and as we got deeper into this, we realized how much we didn't know," said Mike Akerlow, deputy director of community and neighborhoods.

Akerlow said that after visiting the home of cost-burdened residents, "I've had to stop personalizing it. I had to stop thinking about my own kids being in these situations, because it's heartbreaking."

The duration of the plan was the subject of lengthy internal discussion, Akerlow said. A five-year plan, they decided, would spur immediate change and give the city a chance to evaluate its success as it begins to hash out another five-year plan during Year Four.

"We don't want to be in this situation again," Akerlow said. "We don't want to be having a conversation about another 7,000 units that we need."

Some highlights of the plan's aims include:

• A call for more flexible zoning and a more diverse housing stock, including accessory dwelling units, duplexes, cottages and bungalows, row houses and small apartment buildings.

• An expedited system for developers who are constructing new affordable units.

• Better metrics for market characteristics and the impacts of regulatory changes.

• Incentives for rent assistance that would stabilize very low-income renters.

• The city's purchase of hotels and multi-family properties, either to preserve them or remake them as affordable housing.

• Expanded incentives for landlords to rent to low-income households.

• The elimination of housing discrimination.