After $1 million embezzlement, agency says problems fixed

His former administrative assistant, Patricia Nelson, and her daughter, Crystal Evans, admitted in a civil lawsuit to charging $1 million in personal expenses on the agency's credit cards and covering their tracks by manufacturing phony papers. There were no allegations of wrongdoing against Proctor.

In a settlement agreement to a lawsuit brought by UCA, Nelson and Evans agreed to pay $2.3 million, including interest and punitive damages.

Edmunds, former Summit County sheriff, told lawmakers Thursday that the agency has faced multiple audits because of the problems, and some are still ongoing.

"UCA has responded to all of the state auditor's recommendations, and we have implemented all of those," he said. If more recommendations come from ongoing audits, "we will certainly impose those as well."

Subcommittee co-chairman Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, said, "The responses to the audits have been great. The updates you guys have done have been great. I think there's a huge amount of time and effort that have gone into them"

Edmunds said UCA is working on a $120 million to $150 million project to replace aging equipment and expand its network. He said the agency may come soon to lawmakers to seek some state money for that effort, but did not have a specific request on Thursday.

The UCA oversees millions of dollars in public funding coming from assessments on local governments and the state, legislative appropriations and a share of the 76-cent monthly 911 surcharge levied on every cellphone and landline in the state.