300 Utahns cheer for last refugee family allowed to enter state after Trump ban

The family had fled the Afghan war several years ago, crossing the border into Pakistan.

They have been living in a refugee camp and applied for refugee status about two years ago.

Ali Hassan said his family became nervous when they heard about the ban that critics say is aimed at Muslims.

"So we are really lucky to be here," he said. "But my mother was rejected and she is somewhere in Turkey, and we are very worried. We were told she would be sent back to Islamabad."

Americans shouldn't fear Muslims, Ali Hassan said. "Islam is a religion of peace. Islam is a religion of love," he told news reporters.

"We hope Donald Trump will show some kindness and lift the ban."

Angela Ashurst-McGee, from West Jordan, came to the airport with her 5-year-old daughter, who made a sign saying, "Welcome to America."

"I'm here to show my support for refugees and to demonstrate that America welcomes refugees," Ashurst-McGee said. "It's our responsibility. And I think bringing refugees will not make our country less safe."

As they waited for the family to arrive, the crowd broke into song with verses of "This Land Is Your Land" and waved placards with slogans, such as, "We love refugees, no ban, no wall" and, "No hate, no fear, welcome refugees."

Mahnlar Htunt entered the United States as a Burmese refugee in 2008.

"We want to make them feel at home," he said of the Afghan family. "They have been fleeing the war for a long time."

Htunt said he is grateful to the United States and enjoys living in Utah.

"I really like it here because it is safe and we feel welcome in this community and in this country," he said.

About 1,200 refugees per year are sponsored in Utah by Catholic Community Services and the International Rescue Committee.