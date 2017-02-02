300 Utahns cheer for last refugee family allowed to enter state after Trump ban

About 300 well-wishers bearing placards and balloons jammed into Terminal One at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday to welcome a weary-looking Afghan family — likely the last refugees allowed to enter Utah after President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Through an interpreter, Hassan Barat Ali Hassan thanked Utahns for the warm welcome. He was accompanied by his wife, Fozia Ramazan Ali Qurban Ali; two sons, ages 15 and 4; and three daughters, ages 11, 8 and 6.
"This is the first time in our lives we have been welcomed," he said. "You are so kind and nice."
It was only through a federal judge's partial stay of the 120-day temporary ban on refugees that Ali Hassan and his family were able to enter the United States, said Danielle Stamos of Catholic Community Services, which sponsored them. They were too far into the process to be turned around, she explained.