Swallow attorney again asks for dismissal of case or trial delay

Those issues were not anticipated, Swallow's defense team argues, and with the trial set to start in five days, there isn't sufficient time to wade through hundreds of pages of new documents, interview new witnesses and conduct any independent investigation.

"Mr. Swallow has been literally ambushed by the approach of the state," his lawyer Scott C. Williams wrote.

Salt Lake County prosecutors have not yet responded to the motion, but it may be addressed at a 9:30 a.m. hearing Thursday.

As an alternative to a dismissal, Williams has asked 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills to delay the Tuesday trial and hold "whatever hearings are appropriate" to examine the issues and ensure Swallow gets a fair trial.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor counts of public corruption-related charges, including allegations of engaging in a pattern of illegal activity, accepting a prohibited gift, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and bribery.

The trial is scheduled to last 16 days. If convicted, Swallow could spend up to 30 years in prison.

At a hearing last week, Jenson testified that Reid, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and UTA officials held a secret meeting in Jenson's Southern California offices to discuss transit development projects.

He said Hughes and some UTA officials also were at Pelican Hill, the swanky seaside resort where Jenson paid the tab for Swallow and Shurtleff.

Hughes has denied the allegations. Reid's office has not responded to requests for comment.

Swallow doesn't dispute visiting the resort, court papers say, but the UTA allegations have never been discussed with prosecutors as central to the case, nor have any of the documents Jenson said he had provided to investigators and prosecutors been provided to the defense.

Additionally, the defense has learned that there is additional evidence that the federal agencies have refused to provide, or suppressed, Williams wrote.

A similar issue arose in the separate prosecution of Shurtleff. That case was dismissed last year, in part because Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings was unable to get the same material for which Williams is asking, which federal agencies assert was protected and tied to other, ongoing investigations.

Williams unsuccessfully asked the court to force prosecutors to secure the UTA-related evidence last year.

In addition to the UTA concerns, Thursday's motion to dismiss also challenges the court's decision that allows prosecutors to use Jenson's trial testimony to introduce hearsay statements from the late Tim Lawson, a longtime Shurtleff friend and so-called "fixer." Jenson alleges he was directed by Shurtleff to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars of Lawson's expenses over a period of several years.

Court papers say, however, that as early as June 2015, Lawson had provided prosecutors or investigators with reliable proffers that contradict the testimony expected at trial.

That information came to light during the course of plea negotiations between prosecutors and Lawson, who was separately charged in two cases, court papers say.