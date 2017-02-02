‘Extortion’ allegation has Swallow attorney calling for trial delay

That — along with allegations that Swallow participated in a plot to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Utah businessman and hundreds of pages of newly obtained evidence — has left his attorneys unable to mount an adequate defense in the five remaining days before trial, Williams said.

"We cannot, days before what the state has said will be a four-week trial, manage the due diligence," he added "that I think this court would understand would be incumbent on the lawyers for the accused."

Prosecutors dispute any contention that the evidence was provided late or that information Williams now says raises questions hasn't been available for months.

And they disputed the defense's suggestion that a new "extortion" theory surfaced last week, when once-imprisoned businessman Marc Sessions Jenson testified that Swallow and his immediate predecessor, Mark Shurtleff, extracted money and gifts from him.

Theft by extortion is an element of the "pattern of unlawful activity" statute — one of the crimes Swallow has been charged with since 2014 — and its relevance is well-documented in court papers, prosecutors said.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported in 2013 that Jenson accused Swallow and Shurtleff of shaking him down for cash and favors.

"This case has the longest [probable cause] statement I have ever seen," said Chou Chou Collins, a deputy district attorney for the county.

Third District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills took the arguments under advisement after Thursday's five-plus-hour hearing.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor counts of public corruption-related charges, including allegations of engaging in a pattern of illegal activity, accepting a prohibited gift, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and bribery.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Swallow's most recent motion to dismiss, filed late Wednesday, focused on Jenson's testimony last week.

Jenson said that Reid, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and UTA officials held a secret meeting in Jenson's Southern California office to discuss development projects.

He said Hughes and some UTA officials also were at Pelican Hill, the swanky seaside resort where Jenson paid the tab for Swallow and Shurtleff, while he was on probation in a securities case filed against him by Shurtleff's office.

Hughes has denied the allegations. Reid's office has not responded to requests for comment.

Williams argues he should have been provided earlier with evidence related to Jenson's allegations that prosecutors had previously stated were not relevant to the charges.

Williams also pointed to a letter from the FBI asking Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, who had been prosecuting Shurtleff before those charges were dismissed, to provide it with evidence related to UTA and Jenson's allegation.