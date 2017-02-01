Defendant admitted to killing Utah deputy in 2010, friend says

Testifying at Roman's trial in U.S. District Court on a charge of intentionally killing a law enforcement officer, Chavez-Reyes said that it was dark and that he suggested the two go back to his apartment in Fillmore and pull out the vehicle later. Roman replied, "I can't," according to Chavez-Reyes. "I just shot a cop."

Roman wanted to go to a relative's house in Salt Lake City, Chavez-Reyes said, and the two started traveling north on Interstate 15. As Chavez-Reyes drove his sports car, Ramon threw an assault rifle out the window, he said.

Roman, 44, was acquitted four years ago in state court of killing Fox during a 2010 traffic stop just outside of Delta. The deputy had pulled over the Cadillac because its occupant was suspected of being involved in a drug transaction; prosecutors say that as she approached, Ramon aimed an AK-47 facsimile at her and fired two rounds.

The defense argued at the state trial that it was Roman's passenger — Ryan Greathouse, Fox's brother — who grabbed the gun and fired the shots.

A 4th District Court jury found Roman not guilty of murder, but guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years at the Utah State Prison.

In a separate 4th District trial, Chavez-Reyes was convicted in 2010 of obstructing justice, burglarizing a storage shed and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison for obstructing justice and up to five years each for the other counts.

Chavez-Reyes was denied parole in 2011 and his next hearing before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is scheduled for Feb. 9. He testified Wednesday that federal prosecutors are writing a letter to the board on his behalf.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer. A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy.

In his opening statement on Monday, defense attorney Stephen McCaughey again contended that Greathouse shot Fox. The AK-47 belonged to Greathouse, who had given it to Roman as collateral a few months before for a drug debt, according to the prosecution.

Greathouse, 40, who had bought methamphetamine from Roman shortly before the shooting, was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room on April 22, 2010.

Chavez-Reyes said Wednesday that because the Cadillac was registered to him, he feared being shot by a police officer. He testified that Roman put the Cadillac's license plate on his Corvette, which was not registered and did not have a license plate.

They arrived at the home of Roman's relative and tried to hide in the yard, then Roman decided to go a few doors down to a friend's house, Chavez-Reyes said. Once inside, he said, he saw TV newscasts mentioning that police were looking for him and Roman, and that they described them as very dangerous.

Chavez-Reyes testified that he opened the front door of the house when a police officer knocked and that he gave his real name. The officer said police were looking for two dangerous men and ordered everyone in the house to evacuate, he testified.

Using public transportation, he and Roman made their way to Beaver after they left the house, Chavez-Reyes said. The two were found sleeping in a shed there the day after the shooting and were arrested.

Jeremy Delicino, another defense attorney, pointed out that the two men, who are Mexican nationals, spoke in Spanish; he questioned Chavez-Reyes' translation of Roman's alleged admission to the crime from Spanish to English. Chavez-Reyes has said Roman used a phrase that literally means "they broke a cop" in Spanish and said it meant "they killed a cop," Delicino said.

