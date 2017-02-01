Utah lawmaker pushing ‘stand your ground’ bill

A new bill at the Legislature would make it clear that Utahns are legally allowed to defend themselves if attacked.

And in a trial setting, attorneys would be prohibited from implying that a victim should have run away from their attacker.

"If they're standing their ground in a self-defense way to protect themselves or someone else, they have no duty to retreat," said Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, the bill's sponsor.

Bill language for HB259 was released Wednesday. It states that a person is not expected to run away from someone threatening force, "even if safety could be achieved by retreating."