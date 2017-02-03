Utahns rally for refugees after Trump’s executive order

Hundreds of Utahns began marching to the Capitol on Saturday in a display of solidarity for the refugees affected by President Donald Trump's recent executive orders.

The gathering ­started at noon at the Wallace F. Bennett federal building, 125 S. State, in Salt Lake City.

As the march up State Street began, the crowd — comprised of perhaps 700-plus people — chanted, "No hate, no fear."

At least 64 people — refugees and immigrant families — who were set to arrive in Utah in February won't be coming: The State Department has canceled their flights and visas in accordance with Trump's edict.

The president issued a 90-day ban on immigrant and nonimmigrant entry of travelers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, all of which are Muslim-majority countries. Nationwide between 60,000 and 100,000 visas have been canceled. The low range was cited by the State Department, while the higher estimate was used by a Justice Department attorney in a courtroom.

An additional refugee ban on those countries — and elsewhere — would extend for 120 days, and for Syria, indefinitely. The order does not mention religion and would not bar "green card" holders from re-entering the country.

Trump issued the executive action in line with his campaign promise of a "Muslim ban" and plans to more strictly vet immigrants and refugees.

