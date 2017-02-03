Utahns rally for refugees after Trump’s executive order

Hundreds of Utahns began marching to the Capitol on Saturday in a display of solidarity for the refugees affected by President Donald Trump's recent executive orders.
The gathering started at noon at the Wallace F. Bennett federal building, 125 S. State, in Salt Lake City.
As the march up State Street began, the crowd — comprised of perhaps 700-plus people — chanted, "No hate, no fear."
At least 64 people — refugees and immigrant families — who were set to arrive in Utah in February won't be coming: The State Department has canceled their flights and visas in accordance with Trump's edict.
The president issued a 90-day ban on immigrant and nonimmigrant entry of travelers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, all of which are Muslim-majority countries. Nationwide between 60,000 and 100,000 visas have been canceled. The low range was cited by the State Department, while the higher estimate was used by a Justice Department attorney in a courtroom.
An additional refugee ban on those countries — and elsewhere — would extend for 120 days, and for Syria, indefinitely. The order does not mention religion and would not bar "green card" holders from re-entering the country.
Trump issued the executive action in line with his campaign promise of a "Muslim ban" and plans to more strictly vet immigrants and refugees.
