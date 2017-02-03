Utahns plan to rally for refugees after Trump’s executive order

Utahns will march to the Capitol on Saturday in a display of solidarity for the refugees affected by President Donald Trump's recent executive orders.

The gathering starts at noon at the Wallace F. Bennett federal building, 125 S. State, in Salt Lake City.

At least 64 people — refugees and immigrant families — set to arrive in Utah in February won't be coming: The State Department has canceled their flights and visas in accordance with Trump's edict.

The president issued a 90-day ban on immigrant and nonimmigrant entry of travelers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, all of which are Muslim-majority countries. Nationwide between 60,000 and 100,000 visas have been canceled. The low range was cited by the State Department, while the higher estimate was used by a Justice Department attorney in a courtroom.