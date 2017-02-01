After 4-hour election lines, bills advance seeking to shorten them

After election lines stretched up to four hours long last November in Salt Lake County, a Senate committee unanimously advanced two bills Wednesday designed to help prevent a recurrence.
The Senate Government Operations Committee passed SB116 by Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, to require county clerks to come up with plans, to be reviewed by the lieutenant governor's election office, to ensure voting lines will be a half-hour long or less.
It also passed SB128 by Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, to allow county clerks to add and advertise more last-minute polling places if needed.
County clerks last year realized many people were choosing not to vote by mail as hoped, and instead wanted to vote in person on Election Day for a variety of reasons. Current laws prevented adding more polling places to handle crowds after initial lists were published.