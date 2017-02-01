Utah’s Hatch meets with Trump’s Supreme Court pick Gorsuch

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, sat down Wednesday afternoon with President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch. Hatch, as the former chairman of and longest-serving Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, will play a key role in Gorsuch's confirmation. Utah's senior senator gave the judge advice on navigating the process. Trump announced his pick of Gorsuch, a member of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Utah in its jurisdiction, Tuesday night. Hatch — who has had a part in confirming 12 Supreme Court justices, including all eight currently sitting on the bench — has vowed to "do everything in my power to ensure his nomination."