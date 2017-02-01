Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, sat down Wednesday afternoon with President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch. Hatch, as the former chairman of and longest-serving Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, will play a key role in Gorsuch's confirmation. Utah's senior senator gave the judge advice on navigating the process. Trump announced his pick of Gorsuch, a member of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Utah in its jurisdiction, Tuesday night. Hatch — who has had a part in confirming 12 Supreme Court justices, including all eight currently sitting on the bench — has vowed to "do everything in my power to ensure his nomination."
Utah’s Hatch meets with Trump’s Supreme Court pick Gorsuch
First Published Feb 01 2017 04:30PM • Updated 4 hours ago
POPULAR NEWS
- Chaffetz getting gripes from constituents -- not Utahns, but those in D.C.
- Utah's Chaffetz backs off on plan to sell off 'excess' public lands
- Rolly: Utah GOP official loses charter school contract after allegedly getting insider information |
- Salt Lake City affordable housing plan aims to tackle crisis-level shortage
- Tooele man dies seeking help while lost on way to job interview, authorities say
- Kirby: I've solved America's immigration problem
- Conrad Truman case: Second trial begins for Utah man once convicted of killing wife
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT ()