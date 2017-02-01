House GOP votes to eliminate requirements for Democrats on state boards

Rep. Jeremy Peterson, R-Ogden, offered the amendment to soften the bill after saying he could see how Democrats could view it as an attempt to neuter their influence.

"For the minority party, this looks like a free trip to the veterinarian," he said.

Democrats agreed.

Arent said it follows action by the GOP last year to end having equal numbers from the two parties on the Legislative Audit Subcommittee, which decides what agencies to investigate, and allowed Republicans to break ties on the Legislative Management Committee, which hires staff, sets schedules and allocates budgets.

She added that in 2014, Republicans put on the ballot a question seeking to eliminate the requirement limiting the number from one political party on the Utah State Tax Commission, but voters rejected it. She said that shows voters dislike efforts to cut out Democrats.

"There might only be a few of us [Democrats] here in the corner," House Democratic Whip Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, said. "But the fact we are here and that there are two of us on each one of the [House] committees I think sometimes makes for better legislation, makes for better discussion."

He said it was a mistake not to require partisan diversity on the state boards.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said he pushed it because the governor's office says it has difficulty finding enough people to fill positions on hundreds of boards, and said eliminating the requirement to find required qualified Democrats on many could help.

Arent disagreed. She said she called some boards with vacancies, and found the vacancies were not because of partisan issues — but because they required a lot of work at no pay to handle controversial issues.

"Before we make sweeping changes in dozens of boards, we need more information," she said.

By amending the bill, the House retained requirements for at least some Democrats on the Air Quality Board, Water Quality Board, Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and the Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Some of the 24 boards that no longer would require Democrats, if the bill passes, are the Quality Growth Commission, the Waste Management and Radiation Control Board; Board of Oil, Gas and Mining; and the Business and Economic Development board.

Briscoe complained that some do have partisan considerations. For example, he said the board controlling radioactive waste in the state is partially technical, but also should reflect difference in the parties about whether such dumping should be allowed

Thurston said eliminating partisan requirements on boards will allow better focusing on other types of diversity that may be more important, including on gender, geography and minorities.