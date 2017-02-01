Former USU football player sentenced to jail for drug and weapons offenses

A former Utah State University football player has been sentenced jail for drug and weapons offenses.

Christopher Steven Copier, 24, pleaded guilty in November to one count each of second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

As part of a plea agreement, five other counts of possession with intent to distribute were dismissed, as well as one count of third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance in a separate case.

On Monday, 1st District Judge Kevin Allen sentenced Copier to 30 days in jail as part of a 36-month probation. The judge also ordered Copier to read "A Million Miles in a Thousand Years: How I Learned to Live a Better Story" and write a book report about it.