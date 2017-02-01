Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Former USU football player sentenced to jail for drug and weapons offenses

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A former Utah State University football player has been sentenced jail for drug and weapons offenses.

Christopher Steven Copier, 24, pleaded guilty in November to one count each of second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

As part of a plea agreement, five other counts of possession with intent to distribute were dismissed, as well as one count of third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance in a separate case.

On Monday, 1st District Judge Kevin Allen sentenced Copier to 30 days in jail as part of a 36-month probation. The judge also ordered Copier to read "A Million Miles in a Thousand Years: How I Learned to Live a Better Story" and write a book report about it.

On April 8, police arrested Copier following a traffic stop in which they found a quarter-pound of marijuana and 46 ecstasy pills, police have said.

When police searched Copier's home in northwest Logan, they found a handgun, about $1,600 in cash, and more drugs, including marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and Xanex, Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge has said.

Prior to Coper's arrest, the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force had bought drugs from Copier on multiple occasions, Budge has said.

Copier, who was an Aggie tight end at the time of his arrest, was suspended from the team several days later when charges were filed

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()