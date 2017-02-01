Salt Lake County Council condemns Trump's refugee moratorium

The Salt Lake County Council voted 6-2 Tuesday to call on the federal government to rescind President Donald Trump's executive order suspending U.S. entry of refugees and of foreign-born travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Democratic Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw led the charge for the resolution, which maintained that "the history of Salt Lake County is inseparably linked to the hard work of religious refugees and immigrants" and that "Salt Lake County stands for the religious freedoms of all people."

In addition, the resolution added, the county "recognizes that many in our community are fearful of actions that threaten the dignity of their families and attempt to deny refuge to those fleeing violence and persecution."