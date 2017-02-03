County Councilman Michael Jensen quietly setting up criminal defense fund

The UFA board voted unanimously last week to forward the auditor's recommendation to law-enforcement authorities.

Eagle Mountain Mayor Christopher Pengra, vice chairman of the 12-member UFA board, said the state auditor's report is valuable because the fire agency should be above reproach and accountable to taxpayers.

"We take this very seriously." he said. "We will make sure we are diligent following these recommendations."

According to Jensen, however, the compensation was "approved, authorized, signed and reviewed" by the UFA board, which consists solely of elected officials.

In recent days, Jensen, a Republican in his fifth term on the County Council, circulated a request to lobbyists and others with political connections:

"Sir, it's Michael Jensen. I'm trying to set up a legal defense and a public relations fund to help with the bad audit and the fall out with it. Any chance you could help with some funding? Let me know. Thanks Michael."

The Tribune has since learned that the fund, called the Michael Jensen Defense Fund, has been established at a Magna address.

Jensen would neither deny nor confirm the existence of the fund, saying, "Sorry, I'm not going to go there. I'm considering all my options."

According to Utah law, elected officials can use campaign funds for legal defense relating to their office. Those campaign contributions must be publicly disclosed.

However, an elected official raising money for a legal defense that has nothing to do with his office could be in violation of the law, said David Irvine, an attorney and former legislator who previously served as co-counsel for Utahns for Ethical Government.

It's unlikely, he said, that donors would be contributing if Jensen were not an elected leader in a position of power. Soliciting donations for a defense fund unrelated to his elected office would be unethical and could be illegal.

Mark Thomas, state elections director, agreed such fundraising could be illegal if it were determined that it was unconnected to an elected leader's office.

Friday, Jensen said his efforts are not outside ethical or legal bounds.