Utah man pleads guilty in beating death of his girlfriend’s ex-husband

The attack occurred in front of a Bountiful home, located in the 3500 block of Lexington Drive, where Mangisi's ex-wife and children live, and where Kaufusi also lived.

Kaufusi "struck, kicked and stomped on the victim multiple times, which resulted in the victim's death," according to charging documents.

Police believe Mangisi came to the home to see his children, but have said they do not know what sparked the confrontation.

Mangisi died at the scene while receiving medical attention.

Kaufusi stated in his written plea agreement that the fight "began with my belief that I was defending myself."

But as the fight progressed, "the facts would no longer have justified my belief I was acting in self-defense," Kaufusi wrote.

Further into the fight, Kaufusi wrote, "I struck [Mangisi] in such a way that I was aware created a substantial and unjustifiable risk that could result in his death and [Mangisi] did in fact subsequently die from my actions."

During a preliminary hearing last February,Teresa Beauregard testified that as she and her husband were driving by they witnessed a large man covered in blood repeatedly punching and kicking another man.

"He was large," Beauregard said of the aggressor. "He was angry. He was bloody."

Beauregard testified that she saw the aggressor punching the victim, kneeing him in the chest, stomping his head and kicking him. During the attack, she heard the larger man yell, "F— you!" and "My house!" repeatedly.