Lockdown at Midvale’s Hillcrest High, but cops not finding alleged gunman

Unified Police officers rushed to Hillcrest High School in Midvale late Wednesday morning on a report of a man on campus with a gun.

However, UPD Detective Ken Hansen said that while the school was on lockdown as of 10 a.m. and officers had cordoned off the campus at 7350 S. 900 East, they saw no evidence that the report was legitimate.

Hansen said the caller claimed to be conveying "second-hand" information, and claimed that gunshots may have been fired in "Hall 400."

"Far as we can tell, there is no 'Hall 400' at the school, but we're in the process of checking things out to be sure," Hansen said.