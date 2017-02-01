Quantcast
Utah midwife sentenced to jail in death of premature infant

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
A Cedar City midwife found guilty of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of a premature infant has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

Vickie Dawn Sorensen, 56, was found guilty in October by a 5th District Court jury of with second-degree felony manslaughter and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

The manslaughter conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, but Judge James Shumate on Tuesday suspended the prison time and instead sentenced Sorensen to 180 days in jail as part of a 36-month probation.

Prosecutors accused Sorensen of initially trying to deliver the child at her Cedar City birth center without the proper skills or equipment. They said she waited too long to get the mother and her twins to the hospital in the 2012 incident. One of the twins died.

Sorensen's attorneys countered that she was a dedicated midwife and tried to delay the birth until they could get the mother to the hospital. They say snowy conditions that day were to blame.

Sorensen said during the trial that she didn't realize the mother was in labor. She said she thought the woman was experiencing an irritable uterus.

Her attorney, Douglas Terry, told the jury that the events unfolded quickly and that Sorensen was doing her best to save the baby.

"In the heat of the moment we make decisions as we figure out what's going on," he said.

 

