Utah midwife sentenced to jail in death of premature infant

A Cedar City midwife found guilty of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of a premature infant has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

Vickie Dawn Sorensen, 56, was found guilty in October by a 5th District Court jury of with second-degree felony manslaughter and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

The manslaughter conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, but Judge James Shumate on Tuesday suspended the prison time and instead sentenced Sorensen to 180 days in jail as part of a 36-month probation.

Prosecutors accused Sorensen of initially trying to deliver the child at her Cedar City birth center without the proper skills or equipment. They said she waited too long to get the mother and her twins to the hospital in the 2012 incident. One of the twins died.