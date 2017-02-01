Utah mother charged in child abuse case wants bail reduced

St. George • An attorney for a Utah mother charged with leaving her severely malnourished son locked in a filthy bathroom for a year says his client's bail should be reduced because she's being forced to sleep on a cot and deprived of regular showers.

The Spectrum reports that Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, was charged with aggravated child abuse earlier this month after the 30-pound boy was found locked in a feces-strewn bathroom. She hasn't left booking since her Jan. 9 arrest.

Attorney Edward Flint asked a judge Monday to schedule a bail hearing to have his client's bail reduced from $20,000 or have her living conditions improved at the Washington County Jail.