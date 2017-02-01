Quantcast
Trial begins for man accused in St. George murder

Associated Press
Testimony has begun in the trial of a southern Utah man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in an attack that also left another woman dead.

The Spectrum newspaper of St. George reports that a man who survived a gunshot wound during the violence that night testified Tuesday about finding the beaten and stabbed body of Jerrica Christensen at a St. George townhome in 2010.

Brandon Perry Smith is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty, but dropped it a year ago so the case could move more quickly.

Smith's lawyers say their now 35-year-old client was manipulated by a friend, Paul Clifford Ashton, who was later convicted in the death of the second woman, 27-year-old Brandie Sue Dawn Jerden.

Ashton, 36, was sentenced in 2013 to life without the possibility of parole for killing Jerden.

 

