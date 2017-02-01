Quantcast
One dead, one injured in Iron County rollover crash

One man is dead and another injured after a pickup truck rolled of State Road 56 in Iron County.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, 29 miles east of Beryl. A 19-year-old man, a passenger in the pickup, was ejected and died at the scene; the 20-year-old male driver was transported to Cedar City Hospital in serious condition.

UHP withheld identifying the victims pending notification of their families, but confirmed both men were from Colorado City, Ariz.

Troopers determined that the eastbound pickup drifted off the road and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.

UHP said it is investigating a combination of excessive speed and driver fatigue as factors in the crash.

