Judge rejects request to throw out lawsuit over Geist’s shooting

Kendall and the city negotiated a settlement of $10,000, but Kendall didn't sign the written agreement. After some back and forth, Kendall posted on his Facebook page that he wouldn't settle; in October 2015, he filed the lawsuit.

The city filed a counterclaim in December 2015 to ask a federal judge to enforce the $10,000 settlement.

Shelby ruled that actions by Kendall and the city didn't demonstrate a "meeting of the minds, and in fact indicated the opposite: It suggests neither party believed itself bound by the $10,000 oral agreement nor wished to be bound by the agreement."

In his lawsuit, Kendall says the officer who shot Geist violated his Fourth Amendment right to protection from illegal search and seizure, as well as his Fifth Amendment right to due process when Olsen entered Kendall's yard without sufficient cause.

Kendall is asking for $2 million in compensation for punitive damages for the alleged violation of his constitutional rights, loss and destruction of his property, pain and suffering, emotional trauma, loss of income and loss of companionship.