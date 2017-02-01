Judge rejects request to throw out lawsuit over Geist’s shooting

A lawsuit filed by the owner of Geist, a dog shot and killed by a police officer in 2014, will move forward.
U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby rejected a request from Salt Lake City to dismiss Sean Kendall's lawsuit against the city and five police officers. The city had filed a request to dismiss Kendall's claim and require him to accept a $10,000 settlement, an amount the city said had been agreed upon.
Officer Brett Olsen had entered Kendall's fenced backyard during a neighborhood search for a missing 3-year-old in June 2014. Geist, a 2-year-old, 200 pound Weimaraner barked and ran toward Olsen, who shot the dog.