Amid shelter outcry, SLC mayor hints at housing plan, asks for help in State of the City speech

Other stated goals for 2017 include moving forward with the design of four 150-bed homeless shelters that would eventually phase out the 1,100-bed Road Home shelter at 210 S. Rio Grande St. — even as many still seek the withdrawal of a controversial shelter site at 653 E. Simpson Ave.

Dozens of bundled-up protesters met attendees near the front door and asked them to "Save Simpson," an ever-present reminder of the challenges Biskupski faces in her second year.

Asked after her speech what she might change about her approach, Biskupski said the city had been "very good," generally, in its outreach efforts, "but we did misstep."

The city's publication Monday of a draft policy that would release body-camera footage of officer-involved shootings after a maximum of six months was evidence of an enhanced focus on transparency, she said.

Much of Biskupski's speech touched on what others could do for the city.

Salt Lake County could open up more jail space to resolve an open-air drug market at the downtown shelter in which lawbreakers are set free for want of beds.

Operation Diversion, a law enforcement effort to separate dealers from buyers and victims that was primarily funded by Salt Lake County, "must be part of moving forward as we build new resource centers," she said.

Biskupski called on the City Council to approve a Redevelopment Agency budget proposal that "restores necessary funding to projects currently underway" after the council's October raid of $21 million for affordable housing — though city spokesman Matthew Rojas said the revised budget will preserve the $21 million for that purpose.

Biskupski also asked that the council sign off on a recently proposed ordinance that would require buildings over 25,000 square feet to "benchmark" their energy use and identify where reductions could be made.

And her hints at the affordable housing plan suggested much of the onus will be on the council to produce some of the "bold" changes she mentioned.

Those changes "must include removing local barriers — which limit density, prohibit needed housing types and create development burdens," Biskupski said. "All of this contributes to the supply deficit, and worse, economic segregation."

Said council Chairman Stan Penfold: "If it's a recommendation to change our zoning or building practices, that would require a pretty significant City Council role."

But Biskupski struck a conciliatory note as she asked for help.

The shelter site purchases "acknowledge our belief" in the county's homeless service programming, Biskupski said. That marks a slight tonal shift after a recent suggestion that the county made an inflated promise to reduce the overall homeless population while the 150-bed shelters are built.

She also gave Penfold a shoutout for his involvement in establishing the Police Department's Community Connections Center, which she said had referred more than 200 people to treatment. She announced to applause that she will add three social workers to the center. She also began her remarks by thanking council members for their attendance.