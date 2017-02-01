How far should new buildings be from Salt Lake streams? Sticking point for many at county canyon hearing

Joshua Lenart from the Utah chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers asked that the FCOZ ordinance be tailored to protect the flora, fauna and habitat vital to deer, moose, elk and other wildlife inhabiting the central Wasatch Range.

And Ed Marshall and Will McCarvill talked about the need for balance, though they came from much different directions.

For Marshall, who has represented Millcreek Inn owners throughout this lengthy process, the County Council will throw the balance out of whack if it doesn't make "reasonable compromises" and instead adopts "extremely detailed and strict regulations about what can be done with private property."

But to McCarvill, a Salt Lake City representative of the Sierra Club, the balance already has been overreached with existing canyon development. With more compromise, "natural values will be degraded from where they are now," he said, arguing that instead of "encouraging development that conforms," FCOZ should "require development to conform."

Their arguments involved, in part, the stream-setback issue. The existing FCOZ ordinance, drafted in the mid-1990s, required a 100-foot separation between a building and a stream channel.

That distance was at odds with requirements of the federal Clean Water Act, state stormwater-pollution-prevention regulations and county Health Department rules, all of which accepted 50-foot setbacks.

Nevertheless, planning staffer Curtis Woodward said the Planning Commission members who drafted the ordinance felt more comfortable with the broader, 100-foot separation for the betterment of wildlife, flood control and water quality.

Crowd reaction to that assessment was mixed, although more speakers advocated the 100-foot setback than the 50-foot plan.

Anna Rasmussen, a University of Utah doctoral student from Cottonwood Heights, said it's paramount for the County Council to do whatever it can to protect water quality in the canyons — and a wider setback would accomplish that.

But Tracy Giles, a resident of Wasatch Canyon Resort in lower Little Cottonwood Canyon, said he once had a "horrible experience" trying to satisfy FCOZ's setback requirements, leading to more environmental damage by forcing landowners to move structures farther up hillsides and to remove trees.

His neighbor Christie Brown argued against more restrictive measures that would "make it impossible for small, humble people to do things up there."

By contrast, Howie Garber, of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, said a 300-foot setback may be best to preserve what the Wasatch Mountains have to offer.

"There are only a couple of cities in the world with 7,000 feet of vertical relief next to a city with a million people," he said. "What we have is so unique. I'm asking you to strengthen the land-use ordinances."