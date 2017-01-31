Utah senators praise Gorsuch, who’s sided with religious and conservative sides from bench

"It is undisputed," Gorsuch wrote, "that the governor was free as a matter of law to suspend the funding in question for this reason," namely in response to unsubstantiated videos that purported to show the clinics illegally selling fetal tissue.

Hatch, the former chairman of and longest-serving Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Lee joined Trump at the White House for the prime-time announcement.

"With Neil Gorsuch, the president has made a standout choice," Hatch said in a prepared statement. "Judge Gorsuch is one of the brightest stars on the federal bench, displaying a caliber of intellectual leadership that is rare even among the most qualified jurists."

Hatch — who has played a role in confirming 12 Supreme Court justices during his tenure, including all eight currently sitting on the bench — called Trump's nomination an "inspired choice."

The pick passes over Lee, along with his brother Thomas Lee, associate chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court, whom Trump named as potential Supreme Court picks, among 21 conservatives, during the now-president's campaign.

"I've had the privilege of arguing before Judge Gorsuch, and he is extremely impressive," said Mike Lee, who is an attorney and clerked for Associate Justice Samuel Alito. "He is a prepared, thoughtful and careful jurist who has demonstrated a strong commitment to textualism and originalism. His opinions are well-reasoned and brilliantly written, and he has enriched the 10th Circuit's jurisprudence in a number of areas during his 10 years on the court."

Gorsuch would replace the late Antonin Scalia, an associate justice who died nearly a year ago and whose seat has gone unfilled in an increasingly partisan fight in Washington.

Democrats — still seething after then-President Barack Obama's choice to replace Scalia, Merrick Garland, was denied a hearing by the GOP-led Senate for nine months — have already suggested attempts to block Trump's nominee.

Hatch and Lee had held firm against hearings for Garland, saying that the high court's vacancy should be filled by America's choice to take over the White House and not a lame-duck president.

"Despite my personal affection for Merrick, I remain convinced that the right way for the Senate to do its job is to conduct a confirmation process after this contentious presidential election season is over," Hatch said then. "Doing so is the proper course to ensure a constructive process for a nominee and to preserve the integrity of the Supreme Court."

Garland's nomination was doomed after Trump won the White House and Republicans saw the opportunity for a GOP president to name a conservative to replace Scalia, a consistent jurist on the ideological right flank of the court. Most court observers see the high court now essentially split, with four justices on each side of the political spectrum.

If Gorsuch is confirmed, he would keep the court — as it was with Scalia — with a 5-4 split favoring conservatives on most issues.

Left- and right-wing groups are gearing up for what could be a robust fight over Gorsuch.

The showdown could lead to the end of a procedural hurdle known as a filibuster, which requires 60 Senate votes (through a procedure called cloture) to advance a Supreme Court nominee. Democrats tossed that rule three years ago after Republicans blocked several district and appeals court nominees but kept the threshold for the high court and legislation.

Hatch has been a staunch supporter of the filibuster, which is not technically a Senate rule but a longstanding tradition.