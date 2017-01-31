Utah teacher who had sex with teens to remain in prison until at least 2019

Former English teacher Brianne Altice, who was convicted of having sexual relationships with three teenage students, will remain behind bars until at least spring 2019 under a decision by the Utah Pardons and Parole.

During her first parole hearing on Jan. 24, the 37-year-old Altice said she was "extremely remorseful" for her behavior.

On Monday, the board set an April 2019 rehearing on Altice's request for parole and ordered a report from a sex offender treatment program report be submitted by March 1, 2019. In addition, Altice was ordered to pay about $767 in restitution.

Altice was sentenced in July 2015 to at least two years and up to 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court to three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. She admitted in a plea agreement that she touched the genitals of one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds. The teens testified at preliminary hearings that they had sexual intercourse with the then-teacher.