Affordable housing bill gets Senate committee’s OK

A Utah House bill that would increase state funding for affordable housing won favor from a Senate committee.
Although fiscal analysts say HB36's ramped-up income-tax credits for landlords would cost the state $1.4 million per year in education funding, the Senate's Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee expressed no reservations Tuesday before sending it to the floor with a unanimous recommendation.
Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, based the bill on insights from a task force convened last April by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.
Utah's extremely low-income renters exceeded affordable units by more than 38,000 in 2016, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.