Utahns frustrated at full voicemail boxes in congressional offices

"Short of actually talking to your representative in person, a phone call is the best way to get your message across to them," said Steele, a 24-year-old Provo resident. "If their office had been busy one day, that would have been understandable. But for several weeks at a time, it's enormously frustrating."

Hatch's office, in a prepared statement, said the phone lines are tied up by out-of-state robocalls — about 80 percent of the incoming calls. Until the issue is resolved, the office suggests reaching the senator by email, social media or through his website.

"Our apologies if you are having difficulty reaching our office by phone," the statement reads. "We apologize for the disruption and are working to fix the problem as soon as possible."

When The Salt Lake Tribune tried phoning Hatch's Washington, D.C., number, the line went to the full voicemail message and hung up.

Steele applauds the office for having "acknowledged the problem," though it's not the only one with phone issues. Republican Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Chris Stewart, as well as Sen. Mike Lee, have also seen a high volume of calls at their D.C. and Utah offices since Trump was elected in November and staffers have struggled to clear the messages quickly enough.

Chaffetz's office has three lines and aides switch between taking calls and listening to the answering machine. The Tribune called his D.C. office Monday and got a busy signal. A second attempt was answered by a staff member.

"[If] four or five people are trying to get through, it will send people to our voicemail and then you'll have that voicemail fill up quick," said M.J. Henshaw, a spokeswoman for Chaffetz. "But the people on staff who are answering the phones, they can't answer phones and clean out the inbox at the same time."

The congressman has an additional four lines where he receives calls with the House Oversight Committee, which he chairs. When The Tribune phoned that number, a pre-recorded message said: "If you would like to provide information or make an inquiry relating to President Donald Trump, please press one. For all other matters or to speak with a staff member, please press two."

After pressing one: "House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issue line is not answering. This mailbox is full and cannot accept new messages."

After pressing two? A staff member answered.

It's unclear, though, just how many calls are coming to the congressman each day, Henshaw said, and how many are missed. The office, though, fields calls daily about the Trump administration. Chaffetz staffers also saw a flood of messages after comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted the Oversight phone number in November, urging people to call about Trump's financial disclosures.

"It didn't stop," Henshaw said. "I would take my hand off the receiver and another call would come in, another call would come in, another call would come in."

Plenty of those are from out of state, mainly on the East Coast, with people dialing in from Pennsylvania and New York. Henshaw didn't have an estimate for what percent of the calls are from outside Utah, but said it's enough to impact how many state residents can access the lines.

"People that are genuinely trying to get through because they need our help on things sometimes in the past month or two have had a hard time getting through to our office because the phone lines are just jammed," she said.

Steele, who eventually got through to Hatch's office Tuesday morning, also tried calling Chaffetz and Lee over the past few weeks and got full voicemail messages.