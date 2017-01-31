LDS Business College names new president

Bruce Kusch will take the helm of LDS Business College in April, becoming the school's 13th president.

Kusch's new role — he currently is serving as the school's chief academic officer — was announced Tuesday by President Dieter Uchtdorf of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"After prayerful consideration, the Board of Trustees has chosen an individual to serve as the new the president of LDS Business College who will continue to build upon the solid foundation of this institution," Uchtdorf said Tuesday at the school's weekly devotional in the Conference Center on Temple Square.