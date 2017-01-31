Utah officials sign multi-state $5M settlement with Western Union over wire transfer scams

"Consumer scams using money wire transfers have been targeting Utah citizens for years with no hope for refunds," Utah Department of Commerce Executive Director Francine Giani said in the news release. "These Western Union settlement agreements are great news for Utah consumers who lost their hard earned money to fraudulent schemes where there was no viable recourse."

Some of the common scams involving wire transfers are: lottery and contest scams in which consumers are told they have won a large sum of money but must first wire money to pay required taxes or fees before receiving their winnings, grandparent scams in which a consumer believes his or her loved one is in immediate danger and needs money right away, and romance scams in which someone poses as a love interest and then soon begins asking consumers to send money for various reasons, such as medical emergencies, car accidents, muggings, emergency travel, etc., the news release said.

"In addition to paying Utah consumers for lost funds, Western Union pledged to tighten money transfer controls which will help protect the public at large from future fraud," Division Director Daniel O'Bannon stated in the news release.

The FTC $586M settlement requires Western Union to develop an anti-fraud program designed to help detect and prevent scams.

The anti-fraud program includes the following elements:

— Anti-fraud warnings on send forms that consumers use to wire money;

— Mandatory and appropriate training and education for Western Union's agents about fraud-induced wire transfers;

— Heightened anti-fraud procedures when warranted by circumstances such as increased fraud complaints;

— Due diligence checks on Western Union agents who process money transfers;

— Monitoring of Western Union agent activity related to prevention of fraud-induced money transfers;

— Prompt and appropriate disciplinary action against Western Union agents who fail to follow required protocols concerning anti-fraud measures.

Consumers can find information about the Western Union restitution at: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-mlars/remission