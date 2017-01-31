Dozens of protesters arrested outside Hatch’s D.C. office

D.C. demonstration » Rally called for preserving Obamacare and rejecting Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services secretary.

Washington • Dozens of protesters were arrested outside Sen. Orrin Hatch's Washington office on Tuesday after a union-backed gathering blocked the entrance to demonstrate against repealing Obamacare and in opposition to confirming President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Capitol Police arrested 47 people and charged them with misdemeanors for violating a statute against crowding, obstructing or incommoding, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Scores of protesters either sat in the hallway outside Hatch's first-floor office or stood, some with fists raised, chanting, "What's your plan for us?"

The demonstration was staged by the Save My Care group, which is organized by the Service Employees International Union.