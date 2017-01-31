Off-duty cop confronts graffiti tagger, almost run over

An off-duty police officer says he was nearly run over by a graffiti tagger he confronted in northwest Salt Lake City.

At 8:12 p.m. Monday, the officer confronted the suspect using a can of spray paint near 1645 W. 700 North. When the suspect, a 6-foot 280-pounder, became "verbally aggressive," the officer then identified himself as a lawman, police reported.

The suspect jumped into a car and drove from the scene, allegedly trying to run down the officer as he left.

Police located the man a short time later and arrested him without further incident.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Mexican national, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of second-degree felony assault on an police officer, along with class B misdemeanor graffiti and making threats of violence.